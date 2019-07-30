Jerry Jones Responds To Ezekiel Elliott Holdout, Says You Don’t Need A ‘Rushing Champion’ To Win The Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poured some cold water all over Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout.

The superstar running back didn’t report to training camp in hopes that he’d force the team to give him a new contract. Well, it doesn’t sound like the man running the show has any intentions of doing that anytime soon. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

“The point there is, you don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl … Emmitt was the first one to do it,” Jones told CBS 11 Sports on Monday.

That’s about the last thing you want to hear if you’re Elliott. He’s trying to force the Cowboys into doing what he wants, and Jones is out here telling the media how you can easily win a Super Bowl without a big time rusher.

He’s not so subtly telling Elliott the Cowboys don’t really need him to win. Again, that’s about the worst thing you can hear if you’re a player trying to holdout.

It seems like the Cowboys are really intent on not letting their star running back dictate how this situation unfolds.

They still have to pay Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott is also lined up for a gigantic payday. That means Elliott is going to have to wait his turn, and there might not be much of the pie left for him.

It should be interesting to see how things end up going, but it certainly doesn’t look like the Cowboys plan on folding anytime soon.