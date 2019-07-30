John Harbaugh Says The Ravens Will Have A Revolutionary Offense With Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens will apparently have an unreal offense under quarterback Lamar Jackson this upcoming season.

Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback last season, and his dual-threat skills make him exceptionally dangerous for defenses to deal with.

“I would kind of agree with that, I really do,” head coach John Harbaugh said when asked on the NFL Network if the Ravens would have an offense unlike what we’ve seen before, according to ProFootballTalk on Monday. (RELATED: Ravens Quarterback Robert Griffin III Suffers Fractured Thumb)

“The game was probably revolutionized with Bill Walsh and Joe Montana. What’s the next era going to be? We’re about to find out,” he added.

Here’s the thing about the whole Lamar Jackson situation. There’s no doubt he’s going to be running all over the place doing his thing.

That’s why the Ravens brought him in as a first round pick and eventually replaced Flacco with the Heisman winner.

They’re going to want him to run as much as possible, but don’t forget Trace McSorley is also on the roster.

McSorley balled out during his time as quarterback for Penn State. He’s shifty, he’s fast, he’s elusive and he can throw.

I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if we see some strange wildcat style formations with Jackson and McSorley both on the field at the same time this year for the Ravens.

What I do know for sure is that it’ll be very fun to see how the Ravens utilize Jackson’s speed. There isn’t another quarterback in the league with his kind of wheels.

I have no idea if it’s a successful long term strategy to run him all over the place, but it’ll be fun to watch while it lasts.