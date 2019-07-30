Report: Jussie Smollett Sells Off L.A. Mansion For $30K Less Than Asking Price

Jussie Smollett has sold his Los Angeles mansion in San Fernando Valley reportedly for $1.655 million. However, that is reportedly a whole lot less than what he paid for it.

The 37-year-old disgraced actor put his 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Studio City, CA up for sale and it sold for $30,000 less than what he paid for it two years ago, according to the Blast in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

The former “Empire” star’s 7,573 sq. foot home reportedly was never listed publicly for sale, but records obtained by the outlet show that the sale closed on July 15. He reportedly initially purchased the home for $1.687 million, per Variety magazine. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

According to the outlet:

Not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, Smollett took a $30,000 loss on the hillside contemporary bungalow that, as was sussed out by the Blast, he scooped up during better professional days, a bit more than two years ago, for $1.687 million. According to listing descriptions from the time, the property was also equipped, with a camera-equipped security system, built-in surround sound and a Nest thermostat.

As previously reported, Smollett made headlines back in January after he claimed to have been a victim of a hate crime when he was allegedly attacked near his Chicago home. He told police two men had allegedly yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him before throwing a rope around his neck and pouring a bleach-like substance on him.

However, by the end of the investigation, police came to the conclusion that the “Empire” star had allegedly paid two Nigerian brothers, Ambimbola and Olabinjio Osundairo, to stage an attack against him. Soon after, he was arrested and faced 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report.

Less than three weeks later though, all charges against him were dropped by the State attorney’s office.