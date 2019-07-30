Lady Gaga Seen Kissing Audio Engineer Dan Horton

Singer Lady Gaga may have just put the rumors regarding a potential relationship with Bradley Cooper to rest.

Gaga, 33, was seen kissing her audio engineer Dan Horton during a brunch date Sunday in Los Angeles, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine.

Lady Gaga has been spotted in LA kissing audio producer Dan Horton. pic.twitter.com/OWLCpoJd8Z — Gaga Now ???? (@GagaNowCo) July 30, 2019

Multiple witnesses claimed the two were acting like more than friends and shared multiple kisses while dining at Granville restaurant. A source said the two spent about an hour at the restaurant and were deep in conversation.

“They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” a source dining at the same time told People. (RELATED: REPORT: How ‘A Star Is Born’ Put Stress On Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga’s Relationship)

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” the witness added. “She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

Horton has reportedly been working in audio for Gaga since November of 2018.

Lady Gaga is pictured kissing sound engineer Dan Horton in LA during lunch date https://t.co/53AEGQVJCu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 30, 2019

Gaga being spotted with Horton pretty much puts a huge halt to the rumors that she and “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper were a couple. Many fans thought Gaga and Cooper were actually in love with each other. Rumors were fueled after Cooper and then-girlfriend Irina Shayk broke up back in June.

This news may reveal that the two really weren’t in love after all.