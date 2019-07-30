Le’Veon Bell Apologizes To Fantasy Football Owners For Not Playing In 2018, Says 2019 Will Be ‘Different’

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell had a message for fantasy football owners after not playing in 2018.

The NFL star sat out the entire 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that cost some fantasy owners big time. (RELATED: Le’Veon Bell Responds To Criticism Of His Work Ethic)

Bell tweeted Monday afternoon that he wanted to “apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked” him. However, he also added the 2019 season would be “different.”

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all…but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the this year pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

I’m going to get a little woke on this tweet. I could be totally wrong, but let me throw it out there for all of you.

I think Bell recognizes the fact his antics are growing a bit old, and his entire shtick is rubbing people the wrong way. He didn’t go to voluntary activities, he went on a recent rant about his work ethic and he just gives off the vibe that he doesn’t give a damn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jul 29, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT

He wants to seem chill, and there’s nothing that comes off as more chill than appearing like you care about fantasy football owners.

The reality of the situation is most NFL players don’t give a damn about fantasy football. They’re in the league to get paid.

They’re not in the league to please Jimmy and his boys down at the bar who need 10 points to get a week six win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jul 23, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

However, Bell seems like he’s one of the guys and cares about the fans if he tweets about fantasy football. I think there’s a very real chance this tweet was a chance to gin up some good PR.

I might have been born at night, but I wasn’t born last night. Stay woke, folks. I’m not buying that Bell all of a sudden cares about the well-being of people who played fantasy football last year. I’m not buying it at all.