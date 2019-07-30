You Asked, We Delivered: Our Official List Of The Best Mattresses For Side-Sleepers

God bless the side sleepers among us. Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea” is played out in real life every night for those of us who sleep on our sides: it’s best for us to have mattresses that aren’t too cushy, but aren’t too hard, either. We at the Daily Dealer have done our research, and we rounded up the top mattresses we think all our side-sleeper compatriots should take a look at. Happy shopping and good night!

Tulo Medium

This relatively inexpensive mattress from Tulo is located in the happy medium between too-soft and too-hard; you’ll never feel like you’re sinking into quicksand, nor will you wake up and wonder if you’ve been sleeping on a boulder. It’s built with four layers: a knitted cover, a memory foam mattress, a breathable layer to keep you cool, and a medium-hardness foundation.

Zinus Memory Foam Green Tea

This is a relative bargain — you can get a 12-inch queen for a list price of $289.99, and even less if you have Amazon Prime. It has decent memory foam, with different types of foam stacked in layers for maximum sleeping is comfort. And it’s the only mattress we know of that is literally infused with tea — green tea extract works as an anti-oxidant to keep the mattress fresh as long as you use it.

Leesa Luxury Hybrid

This Leesa mattress responds and adapts to your body as you move in your sleep, making it perfect for people who tend to move in their sleep. The mattress contains both springs and foam — the best of both worlds. And four-stripe mattress cover for which Leesa is famous — highly breathable and with tapered edges — is ensured to keep you comfortable as you sleep.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.