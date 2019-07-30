Melissa McCarthy Addresses Rumor She Could Be Cast As Ursula In Hilarious Clip

Actress Melissa McCarthy slyly responded to reports that she is in talks to play Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Jimmy Kimmel referenced reports that McCarthy could be playing the villain role during Monday night’s episode, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“Disney? Oh…I hadn’t heard about that,” McCarthy responded to Kimmel when he said he’d read the reports. “It seems like it would be an awfully fun thing to do. Oh, I’d love if Disney would just give me a little ringy dingy. We’ll see!”

“If it did [happen], it would be very wonderful!” she added. (RELATED: Sean Spicer Reacts To Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy For ‘SNL’ Role)

No deal between Disney and McCarthy has reportedly taken place, but the “Bridesmaids” actress is Disney’s number one pick for the role of Ursula, according to Deadline. The live-action remake comes as part of a larger Disney project to remake its animated films.

Besides McCarthy, singer Lizzo also really really wants to play Ursula. The “Truth Hurts” singer tweeted a video of herself as Ursula when news about McCarthy originally surfaced.

I’m not really sure who would make a better Ursula. I think I’d like both of them in the role. McCarthy and Lizzo both are hilarious women. Lizzo does have the voice of a goddess though.