2 People Dead, Officer Wounded In Mississippi Walmart Shooting

Two people were killed and a law enforcement officer was wounded Tuesday at a shooting at a Walmart in a Mississippi city just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

The suspect was also shot and is being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital, reported FOX13’s Winnie Wright on Twitter.

Sheriff’s deputies have just arrived at Regional One. Southaven PD car parked out front. This morning’s suspect is in custody here, being treated for gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/BwqwY4Uplq — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) July 30, 2019

One person was found dead in the Walmart, and one person was found dead in the parking lot. Multiple injuries were reported, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Law Enforcement Identifies Gilroy Gunman Suspect)

The officer’s bulletproof vest likely saved his life, and he is expected to be okay, reported FOX13. The officer was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto.

Southaven, Mississippi, is the third-largest city in the state.

News of the Walmart shooting comes less than two days after a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California on Sunday night, killing three people and injuring 12.

