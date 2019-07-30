Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Agreement With Radio Host’s Reference To ‘White Supremacist Jews’ In Trump Administration

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to agree with a radio host that referred to a conservative, Jewish Trump adviser as a “white supremacist Jew,” and the Israel-Palestine conflict as “criminal” and “unjust.”

The conversation occurred Tuesday when Ocasio-Cortez appeared on “EBRO In The Morning,” a New York based radio show. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Defends Trump, Calls Ocasio-Cortez And Co. ‘A Bunch Of Communists’)

“How do you have white supremacist Jews? How do you have people like Stephen Miller?” the host asked, referring to one of the president’s top advisers, to which Ocasio-Cortez replied “mhm.” Ocasio-Cortez made no further comment on the host’s characterization.

The host then brought up the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling the situation “unjust,” when Ocasio-Cortez signaled her agreement.

“What’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very, very deep, it is very, very criminal, it is very, very unjust,” the host said.

“Absolutely,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “I think too where we’re at as a country when it comes to Israel-Palestine is very much a generational issue.”

“Absolutely” Ocasio-Cortez says after a show host calls the Israeli Government “criminal” and maligns right wing Jews as “white supremacist Jews”.@AOC is encouraging Anti-Semitism. Will @SpeakerPelosi force a vote to denounce it? pic.twitter.com/8qMC45LBi8 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 30, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez and other freshman congressional Democrats have harshly criticized Israel, with Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan supporting the movement to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) the Jewish state. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

Ocasio-Cortez has not officially endorsed the BDS movement, but was one of 16 House Democrats who voted against a resolution last week condemning BDS.

Ocasio-Cortez also raised eyebrows earlier this year, when she compared the detention of migrants at the southern border to the genocide of Jews in the Holocaust. Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks were widely considered to be insensitive, and drew strong condemnation from some Holocaust survivors.