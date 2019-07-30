O.J. Simpson Urges The Cowboys And Chargers To Pay Ezekiel Elliott And Melvin Gordon

O.J. Simpson thinks it’s time for the Cowboys and Chargers to pay Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon.

In a video posted Tuesday on his Twitter, the legendary NFL star argued Elliott and Gordon need to get paid for their teams to be good and to end their holdouts.

"This is what running backs are looking forward to in their futures. We have the shortest careers, shortest position careers in the NFL and we may be limping the rest of our lives. So, pay these guys," Simpson told his followers as he filmed a scar on his knee.

He also felt the need to discuss the Democratic primary debate tonight, and argued for a world without Republicans or Democrats. I couldn’t make this up if I tried.

What kind of world are we living in when O.J., who beat the most famous double murder case in the history of America, can give takes on the NFL running backs holding out and then preach about politics in the very next sentence.

No matter what you think of him, you have to find this just as funny and entertaining as I do.

I guess the Cowboys and Chargers kind of have to pay Elliott and Gordon now. You can’t go against the Juice. You just can’t do it. Obviously, the reason why you can’t go against him is because of his vast football knowledge.

Let’s not get risky here. Just listen to the former running back sensation!

As for the rest of his Twitter feed, if you’re not already watching these videos, then you’re missing out. Watch a few more of his best moments below.

I can’t wait to see what he does next!