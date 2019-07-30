Report: Antifa Plans Terror Campaign And Siege Of El Paso, Texas To Push ‘Border Resistance’

The far-left Antifa movement is reportedly planning a terror campaign and siege of El Paso, Texas in an attempt to raise awareness of alleged abuses at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The so-called “Border Resistance” exercise involves a “militancy training tour that will converge on a 10-day siege in El Paso, TX,” according to a tweet Monday from reporter Andy Ngo.

The promotional image shows border enforcement officers being killed & government property fire bombed. Organizers are asking for “white comrades to pay for others.”

Antifa is leading a “Border Resistance” militancy training tour that will converge on a 10-day siege in El Paso, TX. The promotional image shows border enforcement officers being killed & government property fired bombed. Organizers asking for “white comrades” to pay for others. pic.twitter.com/zwG7iMLMZT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2019

Ngo was attacked by Antifa members in Portland, Oregon and told his story Monday to the Daily Caller.

The influx of migrants trying to illegally cross the border has often centered on El Paso, where detention facilities are consistently strained to the limit. (RELATED: Customs And Border Protection Says Border Crisis Has Reached A ‘Breaking Point’)

President Donald Trump supports officially listing Antifa as a terrorist group. He called the supposed anti-fascists an assortment of “gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs” on Saturday.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others),” Trump wrote. “Would make it easier for police to do their job!” (RELATED: Ex-Skinhead: White Supremacists And Antifa Both Violent)

Despite the group’s use of intimidation and violence, Antifa enjoys some level of support among certain progressives and even portrayed positively (at least partially) by some in the media. For example, former Vice President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign by praising Antifa. CNN host Chris Cuomo suggested that they fight for “a good cause” and shouldn’t be judged like other political factions that try to circumvent the democratic process through raucous protest.