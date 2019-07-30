Rob Gronkowski Buys $1.7 Million Condo In Miami

Retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski apparently plans on spending a lot of time in Miami going forward.

The three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots purchased a $1.7 million condo in the city, according to TMZ on Monday.

It reportedly is just under 4,000 square feet, and comes with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. You can see photos of the place here. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Looks Like He’s Lost A Ton Of Weight Since Retiring)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Jul 13, 2019 at 6:32am PDT

I’m glad to see Gronk is enjoying life in retirement, and it truly looks like he has no intentions of ever playing again.

He already dropped a ton of weight, and now he’s got a place to party whenever he wants in Miami. Would you rather take hits on an NFL field or tear it up in Miami?

I think I’d choose the latter every day of the week.

So Gronk is RETIRED retired

(via @25_male_nyc) pic.twitter.com/SSCKeL5n8s — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) June 28, 2019

He’s also earned the right to some serious rest and relaxation. The man went out and put his body on the line for the Patriots for almost a decade, and played a huge role in helping them win multiple rings.

If that doesn’t earn you right to party in Miami, then I don’t know what would.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Mar 24, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

Finally, Gronk in Miami is going to be a content machine. He’s the perfect kind of man for the party city.

Something tells me we’re going to have more video content than we know what to do with in the coming months and hopefully years.

I can’t wait to see what party antics he gets up to in Florida. I have no doubt they’ll be great.