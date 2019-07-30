Judge Schedules Depositions For Roger Goodell And Refs From Saints/Rams NFC Championship Game

Roger Goodell will officially be questioned in a lawsuit over the outcome of the NFC championship game between the Rams and Saints.

Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard scheduled the depositions of the NFL commissioner and multiple refs for September, according to ESPN on Monday night. The depositions will take place in New Orleans. (RELATED: Judge Allows Lawsuit Against The NFL Over Rams/Saints Game To Continue, Goodell Can Be Questioned)

The decision comes as a result of Antonio “Tony” LeMon suing for $75,000 in damages, after the refs blew the most obvious pass interference in the history of football, which allowed the Rams to advance to the Super Bowl.

You can watch the infamous no call below.

The sequence on the #Saints sideline after the #Rams no-call pass interference that should’ve ended the game is heart wrenching. pic.twitter.com/mYJ2smOObZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2019

The fact the NFL is getting sued over the blown call is a level of pettiness that I want to carry with me forever.

I’ve had some teams get screwed out of massive victories (2015 college basketball national title game), but I never thought about suing.

LeMon is a hero among men, and the fact he got a judge to schedule a deposition of Goodell is laugh-out-loud funny. I can’t imagine how mad the NFL commissioner must be that he has to answer to some random fan.

He’s the most powerful man in sports, and he’ll now be answering a random attorney. If you don’t find that funny, then you just don’t get great comedy.

I don’t know what they’re expecting to find from questioning Goodell, but I know it’s going to be must watch content.

There are some Saints fans who actually believe there is some grand conspiracy. I don’t think that’s the case at all, but I’m here for watching Goodell get hammered like it’s the commission on the JFK assassination.

It’s going to be awesome.

Major props to LeMon for holding the NFL’s feet to the fire. I can’t wait to see how this all ends. No matter what happens, knowing Goodell is likely extremely annoyed is a win for football fans everywhere.