Sanders Brags About Pushing A Policy That Doesn’t Apply To His Staffers

2020 Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders bragged that he has helped raise the minimum wage to $15 during Tuesday’s Democratic debate, despite his staffers fighting to make that amount.

The Vermont senator’s unionized staff has been locked in a labor dispute over not receiving an annual salary that equals the minimum wage. Sanders has defended how he compensates his staff in the past and praised his workers for unionizing.

“The American people want to have a minimum wage which is a living wage, 15 bucks an hour,” Sanders said on the debate stage Tuesday. “I’ve helped lead that effort. The American people want to pay reasonable prices for prescription drugs, not the highest prices in the world. I’ve helped lead the effort for that as well.”

Sanders said on July 23 that his campaign have reached an agreement with the union representing staffers, according to Newsweek. The agreement ensures that workers will be paid more than $15 an hour and receive health benefits, Newsweek reported. (RELATED: Rep Rashida Tlaib Calls For $20 An Hour Minimum Wage)

“So, I am proud that I have led the fight for a $15 minimum wage,” Sanders said July 23. “And I’m proud that all of our workers are gonna be well paid.”

Sanders presidential campaign marks the first group to unionize.

