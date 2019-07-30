Editorial

T.J. Hockenson Catches Beautiful Pass From Matthew Stafford During Lions Training Camp

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: T.J. Hockenson of Iowa poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen #8 overall by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Detroit Lions rookie T.J. Hockenson looks like he’s going to do just fine during his first year in the league.

In a training camp clip shared on the team’s Instagram from a recent practice, the massive tight end caught an absolutely beautiful ball from Matthew Stafford. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

He was blanketed in coverage, and it still didn’t matter. He hauled the ball in, and made it look easy along the way.

 

Most people didn’t know what to think about Hockenson being the Lions first round pick. Tight ends usually don’t get picked eighth overall.

Anybody picked that high is going to enter the league with some insanely high expectations. Hockenson won’t be any different.

The fans, myself included, expect greatness out of him. He was drafted in order to provide Stafford with a big body to throw at.

 

Luckily, it looks like the former Iowa star won’t have any problem fitting in. If he starts making grabs like that in games, my Lions are going to be just fine.

There won’t be many linebackers and defensive backs capable of keeping up with his size. He’s going to be a nightmare for defensive coordinators to deal with.

The team has invested a lot in Hockenson to help Matthew Stafford. So far, it looks like it’s going to work out just fine.