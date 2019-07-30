This Segment Breaks Down Why Virginia Is So Essential To Our Freedom

Daily Caller News Foundation Editor-in-Chief Christopher Bedford emphasized the importance of Virginia’s role in American history following President Donald Trump’s Tuesday speech marking the 400th Anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly of Jamestown.

“Virginia isn’t just a home to a bunch of our founders,” Bedford said on Fox News’s “Outnumbered.” “Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia bill on religious liberty is crucial to America’s understanding of everything we are, to separate and to allow us to function.”

WATCH:

“The Bill of Rights, all the founders and writer’s of the Constitution came from here, and while some of them of course had their flaws, [Trump] really dwelled – importantly so – on how their genius set a vision for how this country could overcome those flaws faster than anywhere else in the world,” Bedford said. “They did not inherit a perfect world.”

Trump touched on multiple topics during his speech, including the history of Virginia and its importance in helping America’s freedom. He also discussed Robert E. Lee’s lineage and included historical contexts on slavery and the Constitution, Outnumbered’s Harris Faulkner noted. These are all topics stemming from the first legislative assembly in Virginia. (RELATED: Trump Rips Media For ‘Distorting’ Comments On Robert E. Lee)

Faulkner said that the speech was “wide-ranging in terms of its historical points, all of them salient.”

After explaining the multitude of history behind Virginia’s first assembly, Trump said that “we must be proud of our heritage” and “united in our purpose.”

“America always gets the job done,” Trump said. “America always wins. That is why, after 400 years of glorious American democracy, we have returned here to this place to declare to all the world that the United States of America and the great Commonwealth of Virginia are just getting started.”

