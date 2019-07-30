Google Searches Skyrocket For One Democratic Candidate

Google searches have surged with the key phrase “who is Steve Bullock,” referencing Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock who made his first democratic debate appearance on CNN Tuesday.

Google trends charts show searches for Bullock spiking whenever the governor answers a question or retorts another candidate, suggesting many do not who he is. The Montana governor has only polled less than 1% in most of the polls, according to Real Clear Politics poll. He did not appear in the last round of Democratic debates.

The governor seems to hold more moderate positions on healthcare than his further left counterparts Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Bullock believes that Americans should have the choice to keep or cut their healthcare, according to his debate remarks. (RELATED: Google Searches For Sanders Age Spike)

Other abnormal searches took place in the last democratic debate when searches for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ age and former Obama-era Housing Secretary Julian Castro’s height.

