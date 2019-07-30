Wisconsin Basketball Coach Howard Moore Will Miss The Season After Car Accident

Wisconsin basketball coach Howard Moore won’t be on the sidelines for the upcoming season.

The school released a statement late Monday afternoon that Moore had to be taken to the hospital due to cardiac arrest and another unknown medical issue.

They also announced in the same statement he wouldn’t coach the 2019-2020 season as he moves “to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.” (RELATED: Howard Moore Is Walking After Horrific Crash That Killed His Wife And Daughter)

The move comes after he was was injured in a car crash in Michigan that killed his wife and daughter.

This is just an awful situation for Moore, his family, the basketball team, the Wisconsin Badgers athletic program and the state as a whole.

I think we all knew he wouldn’t coach again soon, but the latest health issues just make the whole situation that much worse.

Let’s hope he’s able to recover soon, and eventually make it back to the sidelines.

I can’t imagine the pain Howard Moore has been through in the past couple months. It’s simply staggering how tragic of a situation he’s found himself in.

He lost two members of his family in a horrific car crash and is now struggling with more health issues. It sounds like stepping away from the game is absolutely the right call.

Below is a statement provided to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department from the family of assistant men's basketball coach Howard Moore.

Get well soon, coach. The whole state is behind you.