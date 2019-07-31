Hannah Brown’s ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Brings Highest TV Ratings In Two Years

“The Bachelorette” hit its highest ratings in two years with Hannah Brown’s dramatic finale and “After The Final Rose” episode on Tuesday night.

The show drew a 2.1 rating and approximately 7.44 million people watched, according to a report published by the Hollywood Reporter.

Tuesday’s episode was barely short of Rachel Lindsay’s finale in 2017. Lindsay’s episode grabbed a 2.1 rating, but had roughly 7.57 million viewers. The season ended up 5% for ratings, but even for number of viewers.

In Tuesday’s episode, we watched who Brown ended up picking at the end of her journey for love, so obviously more people than usual are going to tune in. What made the show even more enticing? The idea that Brown had chosen a man, but dumped him after the show ended. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Ends Engagement And Shocks Fans)

More than 7 million (7.44) people tuned in to see who she chose, and they were surprised to find out that Brown was not actually with Jed after he proposed to her at the end of filming.

Brown found out about Jed’s ex-girlfriend that he was still seeing when he went to film the show when the rest of America did, and we got to see the breakup play out behind the scenes.

What’s next for Brown? Maybe dating Tyler C. considering she asked him on a date during their reunion at “Men Tell All.”