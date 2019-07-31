Ben Carson Holds Press Conference In Baltimore: ‘We Have A Job To Do Here’

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson traveled Wednesday to Baltimore, Maryland to discuss issues with the city recently brought up by the president and figure out how those issues can be solved.

This visit comes just after President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets about the city.

Carson went into detail about his past experience in Baltimore at Johns Hopkins Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgeon.

He also outlined the reason for the problems and proposed solutions to help the people of Baltimore.

Carson made the point that “we have this animosity all the time” and instead of this, cooperation is necessary to fix the problems effectively.

The HUD secretary then mentioned how his press conference was kicked off a property just before the press conference by a church and said this was an example of that animosity.

