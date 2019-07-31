Biden Says America Can’t Take Eight More Years Of Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday night that America cannot take eight more years of the Trump administration.

Biden accidentally doubled the time President Donald Trump can remain in the White House in his closing remarks as he urged Americans to vote the president out of office.

WATCH:

“This most consequential election anyone of you has ever participated in,” Biden told viewers across the nation. “Four more years of Donald Trump will go down as an aberration. Hard to over come the damage he’s done. We can over come it.”

“Eight more years of Trump will change America in a fundamental the America we know will no longer exist,” the former vice president added. (RELATED: What Topics Weren’t Discussed During Tuesday’s Democratic Debate?)

Biden urged Americans to choose science over fiction, saying that while everyone knows who Donald Trump is, “we have to let him know who we are.”

“We choose unity over division. And we choose the idea that we can as Americans when we act together do anything. This is the United States of America. We have acted together we have never, never, NEVER be unable to over come whatever the problem was.“

