Biden Avoids Answering Whether He Tried Stopping Deportations During Obama Years

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ignored rival Bill de Blasio’s question addressing his inaction in preventing the millions of deportations that occurred under President Barrack Obama.

Early in the debate, hecklers interrupted the former vice president, shouting “3 million deportations, 3 million deportations,” repeatedly. Later on, de Blasio recounted the shouts of the protesters in a confrontation with Biden, asking what his answer to their shouts would be.

“Vice President Biden, I didn’t hear your response when the issue came up of all those deportations,” de Blasio pressed.

“You were Vice President of the United States, I didn’t hear whether you tried to stop them or not, using your power, your influence in the White House, did you think it was a good idea, or did you think it was something that needed to be stopped?” he continued. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s History On Race Looms As He Weighs Presidential Bid)

Joe Biden completely side-stepped de Blasio’s jab.

“The President came along, and he’s the guy who came up with the idea, first time ever, of dealing with the Dreamers. He put that into law. He talked about a comprehensive plan which he layed before Congress in that we should find a pathway to citizenship for people,” Biden began to respond.

“He said we should up the number of people we are able to bring into this country. Lastly, he also pointed out that we should go to the source of the problem and fix it where people are leaving in the first place. So to compare him to Donald Trump I think is absolutely bizarre,” he continued.

