Democrats Promise To Kill Coal Industry In CNN Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee agreed to eliminate the coal industry as soon as possible during the Democratic primary debate in Detroit Wednesday.

CNN moderator Dana Bash asked Biden if there would there be any place for fossil fuels including coal and fracking in a Biden administration.

“No,” said Biden. “We would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those — any fossil fuel.”

WATCH:

Inslee interrupted Biden, making it clear he felt Biden’s timeline to eliminate the coal industry was too short.

“We cannot work this out,” Inslee said. “The time is up. Our house is on fire.” (RELATED: Mike Bloomberg Devotes $500 Million To Kill Coal Jobs, Influence 2020 Elections)

“We have to stop using coal in 10 years and we need the president to do it or it won’t get done,” he continued, as Biden looked on, nodding.

“Get off coal and save this country and the planet. That’s what I’m for,” Inslee added.

