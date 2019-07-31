Biden Says Mayor Booker Was Bad For Black People. Booker Strikes Back

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker struck back at former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday night at the Democratic debates for Biden’s comments on Booker’s 2007 stop and frisk policy.

Biden said Booker “engaged in stop and frisk” after he became mayor of Newark, New Jersey, in 2006. Biden said 75% of these stops were reviewed as illegal and that the Justice Department told Booker he was engaging in inappropriate behavior, adding further that Booker did nothing to deal with what Biden called a corrupt police department.

Booker responded by telling Biden, “There’s a saying in my community that you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

WATCH:



“You need to come to the city and see the reforms we put in place,” Booker told the former vice president. (RELATED: Harris Talks Health Care For Babies. Her Plan Funds Abortion)

“You are trying to shift the view from what you created,” Booker added. “There are people right now in prison for life, for drug offenses because you stood up and used that tough on crime phony rhetoric that got a lot of people elected but destroyed communities like mind. This isn’t about the past. This is about the present right now.”

