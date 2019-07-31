Cory Booker Spends Debate Night Cheering On His Opponent’s Hecklers

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker took the time during Wednesday night’s CNN debate in Detroit to tweet his support for hecklers of his opponent, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Protesters attempted to disrupt the debate during de Blasio’s introduction, yelling from the audience as he tried to give his opening statement.

Moments after the disruption, Booker (or perhaps a member of his team) tweeted, “To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you. That’s how change is made.” (RELATED: Cory Booker Says He Has To Resist Urges Of Violence Against Trump)

To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you. That’s how change is made. #DemDebate https://t.co/zix0UzmZFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 1, 2019

The protesters could be heard yelling at de Blasio, “Fire Pantaleo! Fire Pantaleo!” in reference to the NYPD Officer whose actions resulted in the death of Eric Garner.

Their chants forced Booker to wait until they were quieted before he could begin his opening statement.

Seven minutes after he encouraged de Blasio’s hecklers, Booker tweeted about how Democrats attacking each other was playing into the hands of President Donald Trump.