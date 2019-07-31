Cardi B Cancels Indianapolis Concert Because Of ‘Unverified’ Security Threat

Rapper Cardi B reportedly called off a concert Tuesday night in Indianapolis due to a security threat.

The show was cancelled roughly an hour before the concert was supposed to start, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Dear Indiana people, I’m so sorry for today,” Cardi B tweeted two hours after the concert was supposed to take place. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue. I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

The Indianapolis Police Department clarified that the threat was “unverified.” (RELATED: Cardi B Admits She Keeps Missing Special Moments With Her Daughter)

“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,” the police department said in a tweet. “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert — there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”

Cardi B reportedly had been at the concert site and had even done a sound check before canceling the concert.

I really want to know what kind of threat she got. I feel like it had to be pretty serious if Cardi B felt like she needed to cancel a whole concert.