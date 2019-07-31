Cardi B Cancels Indianapolis Concert Because Of ‘Unverified’ Security Threat

Rapper Cardi B reportedly called off a concert Tuesday night in Indianapolis due to a security threat.
The show was cancelled roughly an hour before the concert was supposed to start, according to a report published by Page Six.
Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today .I rehearsed and started doing glam.Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled.My safety and your safety first .I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. Im so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances.I love you guys ❤️❤️.
“Dear Indiana people, I’m so sorry for today,” Cardi B tweeted two hours after the concert was supposed to take place. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue. I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”
The Indianapolis Police Department clarified that the threat was “unverified.” (RELATED: Cardi B Admits She Keeps Missing Special Moments With Her Daughter)
“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,” the police department said in a tweet. “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert — there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.”
Cardi B reportedly had been at the concert site and had even done a sound check before canceling the concert.
I really want to know what kind of threat she got. I feel like it had to be pretty serious if Cardi B felt like she needed to cancel a whole concert.