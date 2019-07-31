CNN Debate Moderators Ask Zero Questions About National Debt

CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon asked a combined zero questions about the rapidly expanding national debt during the network’s two nights of debates Tuesday and Wednesday.

The moderators covered a range of topics including health care, immigration and climate change, but not the national debt, which currently sits above $22 trillion and is projected to continue growing.

The national debt’s absence from the CNN debates followed a similar pattern from NBC and MSNBC’s hosting of the first two Democratic debate nights in June. The NBC and MSNBC moderators also failed to ask any questions about the nation’s debt.

Former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who took part in Tuesday night’s debate, briefly touched the subject, but only in passing.

Hickenlooper cited the debt as reason to oppose Trump’s trade war with China, saying, “you’re not going to win against China in a trade war when they’ve got 25 percent of our total debt.” (RELATED: 9 Radical Policies 2020 Democrats Are Pushing)

The federal government is expected to run a $1 trillion deficit in 2019, according to projections the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released earlier this month.

“If current laws generally remained unchanged, growing budget deficits would boost federal debt drastically over the next 30 years,” the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned in a June report.

Follow Hasson on Twitter @PeterJHasson

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.