Here Is Who Got The Most Speaking Time During Wednesday’s Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden dominated the debate stage Wednesday night, getting more speaking time than any other Democratic presidential candidate with 21 minutes total.

California Sen. Kamala Harris came in behind him with 17 minutes, 18 seconds of speaking time during the first night of the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit, according to The New York Times.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang came in last with 8 minutes, 53 seconds of speaking time. The debate lasted for more than two hours.

Here is a complete list of the totals:

Former Vice President Joe Biden: 21:00

California Sen. Kamala Harris: 17:18

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: 13:05

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: 11:25

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: 10:48

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: 10:47

Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julian Castro: 10:37

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet: 10:25

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio: 9:17

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: 8:53

The numbers generally reflected polling data, as Biden and Harris were the highest-polling candidates on the stage. However, Harris is roughly 21 points behind Biden, according to the RealClear Politics poll average Tuesday. (RELATED: Low-Polling Democrat Challenges Bernie Sanders On Medicare For All: ‘Why Do We Gotta Be The Party Of Taking Something Away?’)

Biden had the most speaking time during the June debate he participated in, with 13 minutes and 19 seconds, according to The NYT.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had the most speaking time during Tuesday night’s debate with 18 minutes and 33 seconds. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in a close second.

