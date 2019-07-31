Here’s All The Times The Democrats Said “Racism” In The Debate

The 2020 Democratic candidates spoke on the topic of racism very frequently during Tuesday’s debate.

The issue of racial oppression came up in many forms including, law enforcement, reparations and economic inequality, among others. (RELATED: Sarah Lawrence Students Demand Free Fabric Softener To Combat Racism)

The candidates worked in racial angles to their responses whenever even slightly applicable.

Check out the latest from the DCNF video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH:

What’s In Area 51? Over A Million People Plan To Force Their Way In

Protesters At ICE HQ Leave Sidewalk Covered In Litter

People Roast Trump And Then Find Out It Was Obama

What Would You Do If Trump Crashed Your Wedding?

Antifa: Andy Ngo Deserved It

Proud Boys Vs Antifa In Freedom Plaza: FB Live Highlights

Is The MAGA Hat Racist? One Man Says It’s The Same As The ‘N’-Word

Nutella — A Poem By The Real Michael Moore (Parody)

Salute To America Celebration

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.