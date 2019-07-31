Politics

Don Lemon Wonders Why Voters Would ‘Prioritize The Economy Over The President’s Bigotry’

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, CNN host Don Lemon asked Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, “What Do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over Trump’s bigotry?”

Klobuchar tried to distance herself from Lemon’s implication that Trump voters were necessarily bigoted. “There are people who voted for Donald Trump before who aren’t racist. They just wanted a better shake in the economy. So I would appeal to them.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar responds to a question at the Detroit Democratic debate, July 30, 2019. CNN screenshot.

But Klobuchar then launched into an attack on Trump’s assessment of Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Compares Trump To Hitler)

The area in question is Rep. Elijah Cummings’ congressional district. Although many progressives, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have accused Trump of being racist in his description of the city, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has agreed with the president said. He is touring Baltimore on Wednesday and extended an invitation to Cummings to join him. Cummings refused the offer.
House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) arrives at the committee contempt votes on whether to find Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for withholding Census documents on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Klobuchar quickly moved on to the economy, saying her administration would focus on extending economic opportunity to all while creating “better childcare and better education.”  Klobuchar insisted blacks “have been most hurt by what we’ve seen in the last decade” despite the fact that unemployment for black Americans is at historic lows. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Launches Bid For The Presidency)
She said she tells the same thing to her rural voters as she does to those who live in the city: “Economic opportunity must be there for everyone.”