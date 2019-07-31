Rep. Cummings In 1999: Baltimore A ‘Drug-Infested Area’

The Trump campaign uncovered video Wednesday of Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings calling his district in Baltimore “drug-infested” in 1999.

“This morning, I left my community of Baltimore, a drug-infested area, where a lot of the drugs we are talking about today have already taken the lives of so many children,” Cummings said during a 1999 congressional hearing. “The same children that I watched 14 or 15 years ago as they grew up now walking around like zombies.”

“This is only 40 miles away from here,” he added.

WATCH:

The resurfaced video comes as President Donald Trump has been accused of racism for referring to Baltimore as “rodent infested” and a place that no human would want to live. Trump partially blamed Cummings, who has represented part of Baltimore for over 20 years, for the conditions in the major Maryland city.

Cummings was invited to tour a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) facility in Baltimore on Wednesday with HUD Sec. Ben Carson, but declined the offer. (RELATED: Cummings Skips Tour Of Baltimore HUD Facility)