Greg Gutfeld’s Only Beef With CNN Debate Is Don Lemon’s ‘Biased Questions’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld argued during Tuesday evening’s Democratic primary debate that CNN was doing well — with the exception of partisan questions from moderator Don Lemon.

“CNN was doing a great job; then Don Lemon just called everyone who supports trump a bigot. great,” Gutfeld tweeted as he watched the debate. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Throws Down With Delaney Over ‘Impossible Promises’)

CNN was doing a great job; then Don Lemon just called everyone who supports trump a bigot. great. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 31, 2019

wow don lemon just drove an objective debate into the ground with his biased questions. shame. was going pretty good. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 31, 2019

Gutfeld was not the only one to respond negatively to apparent partisan bias in Lemon’s questions.

Don Lemon’s question to Gov. Bullock just now, framed as “how can we trust you” on guns was alarmingly and unsurprisingly unfair coming from a neutral moderator. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 31, 2019

Don Lemon, “impartial journalist” asks loaded question and proclaims President Trump is running a race on racial division. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2019

CNN has two serious and professional moderators. No idea why they would undermine the quality of the debate by adding someone as dishonest and ignorant as Don Lemon to the panel. #CNNdebate — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 31, 2019

Don Lemon should be standing on stage with the candidates, not sitting with the moderators. #DemDebate — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 31, 2019

Don Lemon as a debate moderator does not decrease confusion about what parts of media are opinion and which are reporting — Jon Ward (@jonward11) July 31, 2019

One of the questions provoking the most complaints was addressed to Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” he asked.

This is a real question CNN “journalist” Don Lemon asked tonight at the #DemDebate: “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” What a joke. pic.twitter.com/wQ7y6EoZZ2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019

The other went to former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: “President Trump is pursuing a reelection strategy based in part on racial division. How do you convince primary voters that you’d be the best nominee to take on President Trump and heal the racial divide in America?”

Brad Parscale, who is managing President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, weighed in on the topic as well. “So surprising that @donlemon, the least professional on stage, makes a statement instead of a question. He is complete #FakeNews and is so ostentatious!” Parscale tweeted.

So surprising that @donlemon, the least professional on stage, makes a statement instead of a question. He is complete #FakeNews and is so ostentatious! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 31, 2019

