Greg Gutfeld’s Only Beef With CNN Debate Is Don Lemon’s ‘Biased Questions’

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld argued during Tuesday evening’s Democratic primary debate that CNN was doing well — with the exception of partisan questions from moderator Don Lemon.

“CNN was doing a great job; then Don Lemon just called everyone who supports trump a bigot. great,” Gutfeld tweeted as he watched the debate. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Throws Down With Delaney Over ‘Impossible Promises’)

Gutfeld was not the only one to respond negatively to apparent partisan bias in Lemon’s questions.

One of the questions provoking the most complaints was addressed to Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” he asked.

The other went to former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: “President Trump is pursuing a reelection strategy based in part on racial division. How do you convince primary voters that you’d be the best nominee to take on President Trump and heal the racial divide in America?”

Brad Parscale, who is managing President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, weighed in on the topic as well. “So surprising that @donlemon, the least professional on stage, makes a statement instead of a question. He is complete #FakeNews and is so ostentatious!” Parscale tweeted.

