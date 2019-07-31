GUILFOYLE: Thanks To Trump, America Is Beating Identity Politics

While President Trump continues to empower all Americans with the tools necessary to realize the American Dream, the left’s bitter push to promote a mentality of victimhood undermines the promise of America.

The Democratic candidates confirmed in their latest debate that false claims of racism and grand ambitions of socialism are all they have to offer, with a poverty of ideas to make the American Dream attainable for more of our fellow citizens.

The unfortunate reality is that a hallmark of Democratic Party policies since the 1960s has been to perpetuate institutional poverty. Too many Americans, mostly in failing urban areas, have been forced into government dependence for the political advancement of Democratic leaders. (RELATED: Brandon Tatum: How President Obama Turned Me Into A Proud Republican)

That’s why Trump was fundamentally right to criticize Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings for attacking the president over conditions for illegal aliens in custody at the southern border while people in his own district in Baltimore struggle with abject poverty.

Unfortunately, the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are no better. In fact, they are doubling down on the poisonous racial politics of the left, tripping over themselves to convince their party’s base of their “woke” bonafides instead of offering positive policies to the American people as the president has done.

After accusing the president of being racist, Beto O’Rourke accused him of fomenting racial violence. He later made the utterly absurd statement that, “the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression is alive and well in every aspect of the economy and in the country.”

Marianne Williamson demanded reparations for slavery to the tune of up to $500 billion. “We need to recognize when it comes to the economic gap between black and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with,” she claimed.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also accused the president of racism — on multiple fronts. “We live in a country now where the president is advancing environmental racism, economic racism, criminal justice racism, health care racism,” she railed.

Fortunately, the more the Democrats espouse their destructive and divisive race politics, the more the American people are able to see what a president with serious solutions to serious problems looks like.

While the self-proclaimed defenders of minority Americans are busy crying the big bad racist wolf, the president and his administration are actually improving the lives of Americans of every creed and color all across the country.

Since Trump took office, over 6 million jobs have been created. Six million.

America has seen its lowest unemployment rate in generations, and a record number of Americans are active in the workforce. Hourly earnings are rising, as is personal income. African American and Latino unemployment rates have also both reached their lowest recorded levels.

In addition to domestic reforms that have unleashed the power of the American economy for all, Trump continues to take his fight for Americans to the world arena, confronting bad trade “partners” and doing everything he can to ensure American workers are never again abandoned by a political establishment that cares more about Wall Street than Main Street.

What do Democrats have to offer the American people instead? They themselves told us in their debate. Nothing but more radical rhetoric, more race baiting, and more division. Outrageously, in order to advance their pursuit of political advantage at the national level, they are more than willing to condemn some of our fellow Americans to a life of darkness and despair. They choose identity politics over economic freedom and growing prosperity for all.

Thankfully, President Trump isn’t letting them get away with it any longer, and he’s fighting to create new opportunities in the forgotten corners of urban America to ensure the light of the American Dream shines on us all.

Kimberly Guilfoyle (@KimGuilfoyle) is a senior adviser to to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.