‘Hours-Old’ Newborn Left Abandoned On Porch With Umbilical Cord Still Attached

A newborn baby, only hours-old, with the umbilical cord still attached was found abandoned Tuesday on a porch in Darby, Pennsylvania in 93 degree weather.

Terrell Phillips found the baby on his neighbor’s porch wrapped in a blanket, 6abc reported. “I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it,” Phillips told 6abc.

“He said, ‘Mr. Tom what is this?’ And he says there’s a baby here,” Tom Dailey, Phillip’s neighbor whose porch the baby was abandoned on, said about the event.

Whenever the little girl started crying, Dailey picked her up, saying “it felt good” since both his kids are grown that he still remembered a thing or two.

Phillips called the police and the baby girl was taken to the hospital. Police say the newborn is doing well. (RELATED: Baby Girl Rescued After Police Found Her In A Plastic Bag On The Side Of The Road)

Now, the Upper Darby Police Department is searching for the parents. “Mom, if you’re reading this, call us,” their Twitter post says.

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today. WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you’re reading this, call us. Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

The police do not know where the little girl was born or who left her on the porch; however, the community is rallying behind the little one.

“Probably 98-percent of the phone calls that we’re getting are people who want to adopt the baby,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

The baby was left on a porch less than half a mile away from both a fire station and police department.

“If somebody wants to drop off a child to a hospital or police station, as long as it’s not hurt and less than 28 days, you can do it without any criminality,” Chitwood said.