Jordan Lasley Cut After Training Camp Fight, Throwing Football In A Pond

Baltimore Ravens 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley was cut Wednesday, just days after a scuffle occurred at camp involving the former UCLA Bruins receiver and cornerback Cyrus Jones, according to the Ravens Twitter account.

Lasley, who has struggled to find playing time in Baltimore, launched a football into a nearby pond after scoring a touchdown following the camp fight. Head coach John Harbaugh explained to the media that he would never release any player because of an altercation in practice, but the timing of the release is certainly questionable.

We have released WR Jordan Lasley, Coach Harbaugh announced. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 31, 2019

John Harbaugh says Jordan Lasley wasn’t as good a fit as other WRs on the roster. The fight didn’t have any bearing on the roster move. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) July 31, 2019

The Ravens drafted two more wideouts in this year’s NFL Draft, spending a first-round pick on Marquise Brown as well as a third-rounder on Miles Boykin. It seems management did not see a future for Lasley with the Ravens organization. (RELATED: Ravens Quarterback Robert Griffin III Suffers Fractured Thumb)

Coming out of college, many analysts believed that Lasley’s route running and hands were question marks that warranted future concern. The Ravens obviously hoped to solve these issues, and after his release it seems those attempts were unsuccessful.

Rarely do NFL teams hit on fifth-round picks. If a player isn’t performing and is also starting fights with teammates, it was probably an easy decision for Harbaugh and company.

Unfortunately, there is no video of either the fight or the ball landing in a pond, but we can only imagine the confusion and anger from the coaching staff. I mean to not even get a preseason game in before being cut must mean the team was frustrated with something.

With several reports out from camp that Boykin is looking extremely promising, fans can sleep at night knowing that the wide receiver room is young and ready to roll.

Lasley better hope another team signs him or his career will end at just 22-years-old.