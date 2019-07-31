Jordyn Woods Compares Kardashian-Thompson Cheating Scandal To Cancer

Jordyn Woods opened up about the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s then boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and compared the attacks on social media against her to cancer.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know,” the 21-year-old shared in the cover story for Cosmopolitan U.K., per E! News in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships,” she added. “It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.”

Woods said after the alleged kiss with the Cleveland Cavalier’s player, she “was in shock” and thought that “didn’t just happen.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“I didn’t know how to feel… I [told him] ‘I need to go,'” the former best pal of Kylie Jenner shared. “I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock.”

Jenner, talked about the scandal on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and opened up about what happened when the two finally talked.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything,” Kylie explained. “She was just like, you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

In the aftermath of the scandal, Woods said looking on the internet felt “cancerous” to her, because she was being called everything from a “home wrecker,” to a “snake” and more.

“It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name,” Jenner’s former bestie shared. “When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor.”

Later in the article, she said she hopes that her friendship with Kylie can be repaired.

“I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” Woods shared.