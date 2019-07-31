Josh Allen Gives Kid Signed Bills Jersey After He Shows Up With Dolphins Jersey

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen pulled off a pretty cool move for a fan at a recent training camp practice.

In a video shared by the team on their official Twitter account on Tuesday, the young gunslinger was asked to sign a Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins jersey. (RELATED: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Chugs A Beer During Softball Game)

Allen wasn’t having any of it. He tossed the jersey aside, and signed a Bills one for him instead. Watch the awesome moment below.

When you show up to #BillsCamp in a Dolphins jersey, @JoshAllenQB is going to make sure you leave with his autographed jersey. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Hw6i3gO2iu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 30, 2019

It’s a wild move to show up to a team’s training camp with a jersey from a different NFL franchise. That’s the definition of insane. It’s even crazier when you factor in the fact it’s a divisional rival.

Luckily, Allen handled it like a pro, and probably made that young man’s week if not his whole month. There are probably a lot of other quarterbacks out there who wouldn’t have been so chill.

They either would have blown the kid off or chewed him out a bit. The young NFL quarterback clearly has a solid head on his shoulders.

Props to Allen for being a good guy and making the most of the situation. There certainly are some athletes who could learn a thing or two from him.

H/T: Barstool Sports