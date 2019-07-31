Entertainment

Left-Wingers Rage At Mario Lopez For Saying It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Let Kids Choose Their Gender

Dec 9, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Television personality Mario Lopez (left) and wife Courtney Lopez pose during the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports-Reuters

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

The left raged against Mario Lopez after he said that he thought it was “dangerous” for parents to allow their kids as young as 3-years-old to choose their gender.

It all started Tuesday during the 45-year-old actor’s appearance on “The Candace Owens Show” while the two were talking about the current trend in Hollywood of stars like Charlize Theron allowing their children to choose their own identity. (RELATED: Democrats Denied Transgender Athletes Have Advantages In Women’s Sports. Science Says They’re Wrong)

“I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong, but at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make that determination,” the host of “Extra” explained. (RELATED: Model Admits She Lied About Being Transgender After Getting ‘Death Threats’ Over Past Comments)

 

“It’s sort of alarming, and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on,” he added.

It wasn’t long after the comments surfaced on social media that people attacked the “Saved by the Bell” star as “transphobic,” “misogynist” and more.

“Mario Lopez is a transphobic bigot who doesn’t think 3 year olds can opt to have a sex change,” Ian Miles Cheong tweeted. “Can you just imagine? And he doesn’t think you should automatically believe every rape allegation you hear without first looking at the case. What an absolute misogynist.”

NBC News did a story about the backlash and included an interview with Christia Spears Brown, a social psychology professor at the University of Kentucky and author of “Parenting Beyond Pink & Blue,” who told the outlet that the actor’s comments were “common” and replete with “misconceptions surrounding gender identity.”

In the same piece, the news organization labeled Lopez as identifying “as a conservative,” but also being a “visible ally of the LGBTQ community in the past as a presenter at the “2011 and 2012 GLAAD Media Awards and was grand marshal of the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade in 2015.”

And the article included a stat about the percentage of LGBTQ youth who “seriously consider attempting suicide” in the past “12 months,” per The Trevor Project’s 2019 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health.

The star has since apologized for the comments calling them, “ignorant and insensitive.” The whole apology can be read here.