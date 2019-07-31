Politics

Mario Lopez Under Fire For Saying Parents Shouldn’t Let Kids Choose Their Gender

The Candace Owens Show: Mario Lopez (PragerU/YouTube Screenshot)

PragerU/YouTube Screenshot

Lexi Lonas Contributor

Mario Lopez is receiving pushback after his appearance on “The Candace Owens Show” where he said he was “blown away” by the trend to let kids pick their gender.

“When you’re a kid … you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid,” Lopez told Candace Owens on June 23.

The conversation began when Owens brought up actress Charlize Theron, who told The Daily Mail a couple of months ago that she allowed her son to declare himself a girl at three years old.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron told The Daily Mail. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!” (RELATED: Democrats Denied Transgender Athletes Have Advantages In Women’s Sports. Science Says They’re Wrong)

Lopez responded by saying he did not want to tell anyone how to parent their kids, but “if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl.”

Lopez thinks “kids should be kids” but “you gotta be the adult in the situation.”

“I think the formative years is when you start having those discussions and really start making these declarations,” not when a child is three, he continued.

He recognized towards the end of the discussion that people have different parenting styles that he doesn’t agree with, but he believes “they’re good people, they’re coming from a good place.”

Lopez is under fire for these comments.

 

 

Some have even called for him to lose his job.

Lopez is also under fire for saying later in the interview that #BelieveWomen is a “dangerous hashtag because people lie and sometimes those people are women.”

“God forbid you have a son out there and a girl may have felt a certain way about a situation — dismissed, hurt, whatever, and is feeling vengeful and just decides to tell a certain story that’s not even exactly true, come back and hurt that individual,” Lopez told Owens.

“And the other way around too, you can’t just believe men either,” Lopez concluded. He’s receiving pushback for these comments as well.