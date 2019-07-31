Matt Millen Will Call NFL Game For Fox After Heart Transplant

Matt Millen will be in the broadcast booth for an NFL game during the upcoming season.

According to ProFootballTalk on Tuesday, the football icon, who used to do Big 10 games, will be in the booth for a week eight game between the Buccaneers and Titans on Fox. (RELATED: Football Legend Matt Millen Gets Heart Transplant)

The move comes after Millen had a successful heart transplant during his battle with amyloidosis back in December.

“All men die, but not every man lives. I’m not worried about dying… so I’m living.”@BigTenNetwork analyst Matt Millen remains a beacon of strength in his fight with amyloidosis, a rare life-threatening disease. pic.twitter.com/m6nn2hLAqu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2018

This is great news for Millen and football fans. It was awful news when we all heard about his fight with amyloidosis.

It’s never a good situation when you have to get a heart transplant. That much is for sure. However, the surgery was successful, and it looks like Millen is returning to his old ways.

He’s one of the best in the game when it comes to being in the booth.

It’s also just great to see Millen healthy and back involved with football. He’s been a legend within the sport ever since his days at Penn State.

The four Super Bowl rings are also just further proof of how successful he was on the field before eventually moving to a role off of it. His time with the Lions wasn’t successful, but that’s about the only thing he’s done in football that wasn’t.

It’s going to be great to see him back. There’s no question about that at all.