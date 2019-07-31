Meghan Markle Is Designing Clothing Line To Benefit Women’s Charity

Meghan Markle announced the launch of a clothing line she designed, and it is all to benefit a charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.

Royal expert Omid Scobie told Page Six in a piece published Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex is ready to launch a capsule collection designed to benefit the organization called Smart Works, the details of which she shared in the guest-edited September issue of U.K.Vogue. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” the former “Suits” actress wrote in the magazine, per Scobie. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.” (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

Shortly after news broke about the partnership with British department stores Marks and Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, the brand Jigsaw and friend and designer Misha Nonoo, a post appeared on the Instagram page for the royal household of Sussex which detailed how the project came to be a reality. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“After quiet visits to Smart Works over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready,” a statement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s account read.

“Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily ‘suit’ the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview,” it added.

The clothing line is set to launch this autumn.