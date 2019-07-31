REPORT: Melvin Gordon Wants $13 Million Annually, Chargers Only Offering Around $10 Million

The Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon might not be very close at all when it comes to figuring out a new deal.

The superstar running back has been holding out ever since training camp began for the Chargers, and he’s made it clear he wants a new deal or to be traded. Now, it looks like the teams might not be overly close when it comes to the numbers. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon’s Holdout Could Reportedly Go Into The Regular Season)

Yahoo Sports recently provided the following update on the contract situation:

Sources who spoke to Yahoo Sports pinned the Chargers and Gordon being nearly $3 million apart on their annual salary expectations, with the Chargers falling in line near $10 million per season and Gordon’s negotiation starting near the $13 million annual salary of Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

If I was involved in these negotiations, I’d just split the difference here. The Chargers should go up to $11.5 million, and the former Wisconsin star should be willing to take that.

All things considered, going up $1.5 million or coming down that amount isn’t huge in the grand scheme of things. However, $3 million annually over four or five years starts to add up for the Chargers, especially if Gordon gets hurt.

What I do know for sure is the Chargers absolutely need Gordon in the backfield. He’s an unbelievable running back.

Los Angeles is a serious Super Bowl contender with Philip Rivers under center and Gordon running the ball. They’ll be one of the best teams in the NFL.

The same can’t be said if Gordon misses a large chunk of the season.

Only time will tell what happens, but the Chargers should really look at getting a deal done ASAP if the price is right.

If that means meeting Gordon halfway, then I suggest they do it. The window to win a Super Bowl won’t last long. They have to strike now, and that means getting Gordon back onto the field.