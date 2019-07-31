Hot Mic Catches Joe Biden’s First Words To Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off Wednesday evening’s Democratic primary debate by getting caught on a hot mic asking California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris to cut him some slack.

“Go easy on me, kid,” the former Delaware Senator said as the two shook hands.

Biden and Harris were the first two candidates introduced on night two of CNN’s debates held in Detroit, Michigan, and as Harris approached Biden with her hand outstretched, he smiled. When she got closer, his mic picked up what he said to her. “Go easy on me, kid,” he joked. (RELATED: Mia Love: ‘I Don’t Think Joe Biden Thought This Would Be As Difficult As It Is’)

Harris and Biden had previously squared off over the integration of public schools and busing programs in one of the most talked about moments of the first primary debate. Harris quickly turned her debate score into a fundraising effort, selling shirts featuring a photo of herself as a young girl.

Biden, following what many viewed as a lackluster performance from the frontrunner, followed that debate with the promise to not be so “nice” in the upcoming debates.