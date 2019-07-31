Michael Moore Sees No ‘Street Fighter’ Yet On Dem Side That Can Beat Trump

Michael Moore has yet to see what he would call a “street fighter” on the Democratic side that can beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The comments came during the 65-year-old filmmaker’s interview for The Traverse Ticker when the reporter changed the direction of the interview about the details of 15th annual Traverse City Film Festival in Northern Michigan to the upcoming presidential election, in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

The reporter asked Moore, “You had said in a TV interview last week that you were looking for a ‘street fighter’ as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president. Is there someone specific you like in the race?”(RELATED:Robert Mueller Struggles To Answer Questions About His Team’s Political Bias)

“We need a streetfighting woman, and she hasn’t announced [that she’s running] yet,” the liberal documentary filmmaker replied. “I’ll leave it at that.”

It comes, after Moore made headlines last week after he blasted special counsel Robert Mueller as “a frail old man” following his testimony about whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probe.

“A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions…,” filmmaker tweeted.

A frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions…I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2019

“I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today — All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on,” he added.

Trump caught wind of the comments and tweeted that “even Michael Moore agrees that the Dems and Mueller blew it!”