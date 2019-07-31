Michael Thomas Signed Massive Extension, Will Report To Saints Camp

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas accepted a five-year, $100 million extension following a successful holdout and will remain alongside quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton, according to Adam Schefter.

Thomas is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, with over 100 receptions each year. The former Ohio State Buckeye has been Brees’ favorite target over the last two seasons, as the receiver has comfortably solidified himself in the top-10 of best wideouts in the NFL. (RELATED: Judge Schedules Depositions For Roger Goodell And Refs From Saints/Rams NFC Championship Game)

Michael Thomas is ending his holdout and reporting to the Saints with a record five-year extension that makes him the NFL’s new highest-paid WR, per league sources. He now is tied to New Orleans for the next six years, through the 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2019

Fans began to worry about the status of the team’s physical receiver after it was reported Thomas would holdout until a new deal came his way. I am sure that when general manager Mickey Loomis found out that this was the case, he immediately began structuring an extension.

It is hard to argue with the extension from New Orleans’ perspective. You now have a surefire No. 1 receiver locked up until 2024.

With many other NFL stars holding out, the Saints showed they are not going to risk losing their star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Thomas (@cantguardmike) on May 6, 2019 at 5:50pm PDT

There is no telling how much Brees has left in the tank as the 40-year-old quarterback will head into yet another season in 2019, but with Thomas locked up, the Saints are a legitimate championship contender in the NFC once again.

Michael Thomas has reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $100 million extension with the Saints, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history ???????????? pic.twitter.com/D0nPR1NQsp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 31, 2019

The contract makes him both the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, and puts a ton of pressure on the wideout entering the season. If he is being paid like an all-pro, he has to continue to dominate opposing defenses.