Michael Thomas Signed Massive Extension, Will Report To Saints Camp

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dominic Gugliotta Contributor

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas accepted a five-year, $100 million extension following a successful holdout and will remain alongside quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton, according to Adam Schefter.

Thomas is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, with over 100 receptions each year. The former Ohio State Buckeye has been Brees’ favorite target over the last two seasons, as the receiver has comfortably solidified himself in the top-10 of best wideouts in the NFL. (RELATED: Judge Schedules Depositions For Roger Goodell And Refs From Saints/Rams NFC Championship Game)

Fans began to worry about the status of the team’s physical receiver after it was reported Thomas would holdout until a new deal came his way. I am sure that when general manager Mickey Loomis found out that this was the case, he immediately began structuring an extension.

It is hard to argue with the extension from New Orleans’ perspective. You now have a surefire No. 1 receiver locked up until 2024.

With many other NFL stars holding out, the Saints showed they are not going to risk losing their star.

 

There is no telling how much Brees has left in the tank as the 40-year-old quarterback will head into yet another season in 2019, but with Thomas locked up, the Saints are a legitimate championship contender in the NFC once again.

The contract makes him both the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, and puts a ton of pressure on the wideout entering the season. If he is being paid like an all-pro, he has to continue to dominate opposing defenses.

 