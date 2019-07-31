Michigan Leads Ohio State As The Favorite To Win Big 10 Football Title

The Michigan Wolverines are currently favored to win the Big 10 this upcoming football season.

In early July the Ohio State Buckeyes were at the top, but that’s no longer the case. The Wolverines are currently at +145 at Caesars to win the whole thing. Ohio State is in second at +175, Nebraska is at +700 and Wisconsin is at +1200. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Is this finally the year for Michigan? (Odds via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/XFtCN69VPt — B/R Betting (@br_betting) July 28, 2019

I’m sure most of you can guess how I feel about this. This is just Vegas getting free money from people who have no idea what they’re doing.

Not only did Michigan jump Ohio State since the start of July, but the jump has been pretty substantial. They were at +225 a few weeks ago.

Clearly money has been pouring in on Jim Harbaugh’s squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:45pm PDT

Having said all of that, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Michigan has never even made the B1G title game under Jim Harbaugh.

The idea that we should all be rushing out to take them is honestly just laughable. It was laughable last year, it was laughable the before that, it’s still laughable and it’ll be a joke until it actually happens.

Never in my life has a team routinely had such high expectations and constantly disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

As for Wisconsin, you know I’m never going to bet against my squad. Getting a number like +1200 is damn near a gift at this point.

Don’t count us out!