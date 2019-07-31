Oddsmaker Make Trump Overwhelming 2020 Favorite After Democratic Debate

President Donald Trump’s chances of winning re-election soared after the latest Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night, according to one prominent oddsmaker.

The gambling website MyBookie lists Trump as the odds on favorite to win the White House next November, followed by California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders: Every Credible Poll I’ve Seen Has Me Beating Trump)

The full odds are as follows:

Donald Trump -200

Kamala Harris +450

Joe Biden +600

Elizabeth Warren +750

Bernie Sanders +1400

Pete Buttigieg +1600

Andrew Yang +4300

Tulsi Gabbard +6500

Cory Booker +8500

Beto O’Rourke +10500

Mike Pence +11500

Amy Klobuchar +17500

Julian Castro +18500

Kirsten Gillibrand +50000

John Kasich +60000

Jay Inslee +60000

John Hickenlooper +65000

Howard Schultz +80000

Tuesday’s debate featured 10 Democratic presidential candidates, with Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders having the best odds of anybody on the stage, according to MyBookie. Biden and Harris will take the stage in Wednesday’s debate. (RELATED: MoveOn Poll Shows Warren With Big Lead Within Progressive Base)

These odds back up the confidence expressed by the president’s team following Tuesday’s debate.

“Same radical Democrats. Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump,” Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

The second night of debates will take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CNN, and will also feature 10 Democratic candidates.