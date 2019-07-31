Pamela Anderson Wants To Ban ‘Indefensible Cruelty’ At Calgary Stampede

Actress and PETA ambassador Pamela Anderson is not prepared to sit down with Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister to discuss the “indefensible cruelty” at the Calgary Stampede.

Anderson has asked the government of Alberta to ban the world-famous stampede’s chuckwagon races, where six horses died in this year’s festivities.

The Canadian-born actress’ refusal to discuss the issue brought a rejoinder from the province’s agriculture minister, who suggested the former Baywatch star was squeezing publicity from Canada’s national rodeo and unfairly assessing Alberta’s ranchers.

“It’s been a while since Baywatch but I wish @pamfoundation wouldn’t try to get news coverage at the expense of our ranchers,” Devin Dreeshen tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Pamela Anderson’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Its been a while since Baywatch but I wish @pamfoundation wouldn’t try to get news coverage at the expense of our ranchers. #ableg #cdnpoli #abpoli #CdnAg https://t.co/KXKYjtnBBw — Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) July 30, 2019

The minister also suggested Anderson was just another liberal Hollywood celebrity that would “attack everything from our oil industry to our Chuckwagons …”

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Neil Young and Pamela Anderson that attack everything from our oil industry to our Chuckwagons – will find Albertans willing to stand up for themselves. #ableg #CdnAg #cdnpoli https://t.co/Eyt6BgwRAu — Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) July 30, 2019

Anderson refused to discuss the matter further and accused the minister of being “an apologist for indefensible cruelty,” Monday night.

“If animal care is such a priority for the ranchers you represent, why do you allow their horses to keep being mangled and killed simply for human amusement,” she wrote in a letter to Dreeshen Monday night.

“You’re an apologist for indefensible cruelty.” (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Calls Soccer Player Adil Rami A ‘Monster’ Following Split, Links To Domestic Violence Hotline)

Without an outright ban on the races, Anderson is planning to organize an advertising boycott of the stampede.

Anderson was responding to a letter sent by Dreeshen that argued the animals involved in the chuckwagon races nearing the end of their lifespan are “doing something they love,” Dreeshen tweeted.

“Our rodeos are supervised by trained veterinarians and always striving to improve animal care,” he stated.

“I’d be happy to meet with you and introduce you to some of our farmers and ranchers, to speak more on this issue at your convenience.”