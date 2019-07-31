Editorial

Patrick Mahomes Throws Impressive No-Look Pass During Training Camp

Jun 11, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during minicamp at University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. (Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an unbelievable no-look pass during training camp.

In a video posted Tuesday by BJ Kissel on Twitter, the reigning NFL MVP tossed an incredible no-look pass to the sideline to Carlos Hyde. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Puts On Unreal Passing Display During Training Camp)

Watch the unreal play below.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Mahomes make a play like this. He threw a no-look pass during an actual game last season.

It wasn’t as impressive as the one he did above, but the fact it was during a game is pretty wild.

I’ve said this before, but I’m going to say it again. Patrick Mahomes might honestly be the closest thing we have in the NFL to a created player on Madden.

It just doesn’t make sense how he’s so good. He can run and move with the best of them and he has a cannon attached the to the right side of his body.

He’s going to be very good in the NFL for a very long time.

 

There’s no question that Patrick Mahomes is going to be a star in the NFL for a very long time. I can’t wait to see what he does this upcoming season.

Something tells me that it’ll be big time.