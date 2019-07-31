US

Ratings For Round 2, Night 1 Of The Democratic Debates Are In

Democratic presidential candidates Marianne Williamson, (L-R), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former Maryland congressman John Delaney, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock take the stage at the beginning of the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Audrey Conklin Reporter

Viewership for CNN’s first night of the second round of Democratic primary debates in Detroit on Tuesday was lower than the first night of debates in June.

Tuesday’s debate averaged 8.2 million viewers, while the average for the first Democratic debate round’s first night was 15.3 million in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. (RELATED: Here’s All The Times Democratic Candidates Said ‘Racism’ In The Debate)

Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks to the media in the spin room after the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks to the media in the spin room after the Democratic Presidential Debate … (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Comparatively, the Republican primary debate hosted Aug. 6, 2015, by Fox News attracted a record 24 million viewers, according to early Nielsen research.

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” season finale, which also aired Tuesday night, received a 2.1/10 rating/share among adults ages 18-49 and 7.44 million total viewers — the best rating for the show since its 2017 finale, which also earned a 2.1 and brought it 7.57 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” received a 1.2/6 rating/share among the 18-49 demographic with 7.87 million viewers.

In total, networks ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox brought in 5.68 million, 6.51 million, 2.41 million and 1.25 million viewers on average respectively Tuesday. (RELATED: Marianne Williamson Torches Debate Stage: ‘I Almost Wonder Why You’re Democrats’)

For contrast, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season finale May 19 pulled in 13.6 million viewers for its first airing of the episode and 19.3 million total same-day viewers.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.