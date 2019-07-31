Ratings For Round 2, Night 1 Of The Democratic Debates Are In

Viewership for CNN’s first night of the second round of Democratic primary debates in Detroit on Tuesday was lower than the first night of debates in June.

Tuesday’s debate averaged 8.2 million viewers, while the average for the first Democratic debate round’s first night was 15.3 million in total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. (RELATED: Here’s All The Times Democratic Candidates Said ‘Racism’ In The Debate)

Comparatively, the Republican primary debate hosted Aug. 6, 2015, by Fox News attracted a record 24 million viewers, according to early Nielsen research.

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” season finale, which also aired Tuesday night, received a 2.1/10 rating/share among adults ages 18-49 and 7.44 million total viewers — the best rating for the show since its 2017 finale, which also earned a 2.1 and brought it 7.57 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” received a 1.2/6 rating/share among the 18-49 demographic with 7.87 million viewers.

In total, networks ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox brought in 5.68 million, 6.51 million, 2.41 million and 1.25 million viewers on average respectively Tuesday. (RELATED: Marianne Williamson Torches Debate Stage: ‘I Almost Wonder Why You’re Democrats’)

For contrast, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season finale May 19 pulled in 13.6 million viewers for its first airing of the episode and 19.3 million total same-day viewers.

